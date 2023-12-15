8th Circuit ruling backs tribes’ effort to force lawmakers to redraw N.D. legislative boundaries
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request from North Dakota’s secretary of state to delay a federal judge’s ruling that found the state’s 2021 redistricting map violated the Voting Rights Act in diluting the voting strength of two Native American tribes. The court’s denial came Friday, a week before the deadline set by the federal judge for the state to adopt a new map of legislative districts. The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Nation filed the lawsuit early last year. After a trial in June in Fargo, U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte ruled in the tribes’ favor in November. Secretary of State Michael Howe is appealing the decision.