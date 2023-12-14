WSJ reporter Gershkovich to remain in detention until end of January after court rejects his appeal

MOSCOW (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in Russia on espionage charges, lost an appeal on Thursday to be released from jail and will remain in custody at least until Jan. 30. Gershkovich was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 1,200 miles east of Moscow. Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged that the reporter, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.” He has been behind bars ever since. Gershkovich and the Journal deny the allegations. The U.S. government has declared him wrongfully detained. Russian officials haven’t detailed any evidence to support the charges.

