South Korean Olympic chief defends move to send athletes to train at military camp

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic chief has defended a decision to send hundreds of athletes to a military camp next week as part of preparations for the 2024 Games in Paris. The official cited a need to instill mental toughness in athletes who he says have underachieved in recent competitions. About 400 athletes will arrive at a marine boot camp in the southeastern port city of Pohang on Monday for a three-day training camp aimed at building resilience and teamwork.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.