South Carolina’s 76-year-old governor McMaster to undergo procedure to fix minor irregular heartbeat
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to be put under anesthesia Friday to fix a minor irregular heartbeat. The governor is being treated for atrial fibrillation where some chambers of the heart beat out of sync with others. His office says McMaster underwent a similar procedure nearly two years ago. His cardiologist says McMaster has undergone extensive tests that show his heart appears otherwise normal. McMaster has informed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette. According to the state constitution, the lieutenant governor can act as the governor in an emergency if the governor is temporarily disabled. McMaster is the third-oldest governor in the U.S.