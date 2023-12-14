Putin questions Olympic rules for neutral Russian athletes at Paris Games

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has questioned the International Olympic Committee rules mandating Russian athletes compete at the Paris Olympics as neutral athletes. He has also indicated Russia has yet to take a final decision on on whether its competitors will take part next year. The IOC rejected a blanket ban last week when it confirmed that Russians will be allowed to compete under the name of Individual Neutral Athletes. Putin says the Russian Olympic Committee and Sports Ministry need to analyze the conditions set out by the IOC. He expresses concern that the conditions could be used to exclude top Russian competitors.

