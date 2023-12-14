4 officers and 3 militants die after attacks on police office and 2 army posts in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say militants attacked a regional police headquarters and two military posts in northwest Pakistan early Friday, triggering firefights that killed four officers and three insurgents. The attacks came three days after a suicide bomber in the same region rammed his car into a police station’s main gate and five others opened fire, killing 23 officers in this year’s worst attack on troops. Local police chief Iftikhar Shah says two police officers were “martyred” and three others wounded in the firefights that left three attackers dead in the town of Tank. Two soldiers were also killed in another militant attack in Khyber region in northwest. No one has claimed the attacks.

