Lawyer highlights Giuliani’s continued false claims as election workers’ damages trial nears a close

WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for two former Georgia election workers suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation says the former New York City mayor has continued to embrace the false conspiracy theory that the women meddled in the 2020 presidential election. Closing arguments began Thursday in the case brought by Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, over the falsehoods Giuliani spread about them. Attorney Michael Gottlieb played a video of Giuliani outside the courthouse earlier this week repeating his false claims about the women. Giuliani had previously conceded in court documents that he made public comments falsely accusing the women of ballot fraud. The women are seeking at least $24 million each in damages.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

