Kyiv protesters demand more spending on the Ukraine’s war effort and less on local projects

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of protesters angered by what they view as wasteful municipal spending by Kyiv officials have gathered outside the Ukrainian capital’s city hall. The demonstrators at Thursday’s protest demanded that money should go to Ukraine’s war against Russia instead of local projects. The protesters, who appeared to be mostly in their 20s and 30s, gathered despite cold, damp weather. They dispersed in the afternoon when air defense systems burst into action. Protestors chanted, “It’s better to buy drones than build a new park” and, “The more money we spend on the army, the faster Ukraine will win this war.”

