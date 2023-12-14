Kentucky Supreme Court upholds legislative, congressional boundaries passed by GOP-led legislature

Kentucky’s Supreme Court has upheld Republican-drawn boundaries for state House and congressional districts. The state’s high court on Thursday rejected Democratic claims that the mapmaking amounted to gerrymandering in violation of the state’s constitution. The court noted an alternative proposal would have resulted in nearly the same lopsided advantage for Republicans in Kentucky House elections. It would not have altered the GOP’s 5-1 advantage in U.S. House seats from the Bluegrass State. The district boundaries were passed by the GOP-dominated legislature over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes in early 2022. The new maps were used in last year’s election.

