Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb. 8, when the AP awards are announced

NEW YORK (AP) — Emmy-award winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host the “NFL Honors” show on Feb. 8, when The Associated Press individual awards are announced. The prime-time honors special will air live from Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas at 9 p.m. EST on CBS and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+. The show recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the season with the AP Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards among those presented.

