Her 6-year-old son shot his teacher, now a Virginia woman faces sentencing for child neglect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced for felony child neglect. Friday’s court hearing comes nearly a year after Deja Taylor’s son used her handgun to critically wound teacher Abby Zwerner. Prosecutors recommend six months behind bars. The classroom shooting shocked the nation and roiled the military shipbuilding city of Newport News. Zwerner was shot in the hand and chest. She has since undergone multiple surgeries and frequent psychological counseling. Taylor’s son told authorities he took the gun from his mother’s purse on top of a dresser.

