Former British soldier to stand trial over Bloody Sunday killings half a century ago

LONDON (AP) — A judge says a former British soldier will stand trial in the killing of two civil rights protesters half a century ago on Bloody Sunday, one of the deadliest days of the decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland. The former paratrooper is charged with murder in the killings of James Wray and William McKinney and attempted murder involving five other people in Derry, also known as Londonderry, on Jan.30, 1972. That was when members of Britain’s Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters in the city. A judge said Thursday that the ex-paratrooper, who is only identified as Soldier F, should stand trial at Belfast Crown Court. A date hasn’t been set.

