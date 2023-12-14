Female soccer fans in Iran allowed into Tehran stadium for men’s game. FIFA head praises progress

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Female soccer fans in Iran have claimed a small win in their campaign to be allowed into stadiums to watch men’s games after decades of near total exclusion and harassment. A photograph was posted on social media by the campaign group Open Stadiums of three female fans inside the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Thursday for the game between city rivals Persepolis and Esteghlal. Up to 3,000 tickets were set to be made available for women. FIFA president Gianni Infantino praised the progress. Though some women have attended selected games in recent years, Open Stadiums has said that too few fans could buy tickets and they faced harassment from morality police.

