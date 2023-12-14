Father, stepmother and uncle of 10-year-old girl found dead in UK home deny murder charges

LONDON (AP) — The father, stepmother and uncle of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her U.K. home have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Sara Sharif’s body was discovered under a blanket in a bunk bed at her home in southern England on Aug. 10. Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41; his partner Beinash Batool, 29; and his brother, 28-year-old Faisal Malik, are charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child. On Thursday the three suspects appeared by video link at London’s Central Criminal Court to deny the charges. The trio had left the U.K. for Pakistan a day before police discovered the girl’s body in Woking, southwest of London. They were deported back to the U.K. and arrested in September.

