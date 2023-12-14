Family of Chicago woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Chicago woman who died after she became locked in a hotel freezer has agreed to a $10 million settlement. The Chicago Tribune reports that Kenneka Jenkins’ mother, Tereasa Martin, will receive more than $3.7 million from the settlement. Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont in 2017. Her death was ruled an accident. The family sued the hotel, its security company and a restaurant that rented the freezer alleging they didn’t secure the freezer or conduct a proper search for Jenkins after she disappeared.

