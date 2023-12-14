Bull on tracks at New Jersey’s Newark station delays train traffic outside New York

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A loose bull on the tracks at a New Jersey train station has snarled rail traffic. New Jersey Transit officials say the animal was off the tracks at Newark Penn Station by afternoon. They released a photo of the horned bovine standing on the tracks at Newark Penn Station. It’s unclear how the creature got there. Newark police said there were no injuries reported, and the bull is no longer on the tracks. It wasn’t immediately clear if the animal had be captured, or shoed away. The transit agency said service was up to 45 minutes between Newark and Penn Station New York.

