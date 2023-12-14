Boy, 13, charged after allegedly planning mass shooting in a synagogue

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting at an Ohio synagogue. Court documents say the boy, who has not been publicly named because he is a minor, faces misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and disorderly conduct. He’s accused of posting his plan to commit the shooting at Temple Israel in Canton, Ohio, on the live streaming platform Discord. The incident allegedly took place on Sept. 1. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20. An attorney for the boy did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment. The charges come amid a rise in antisemitism in the United States and worldwide.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.