A top Justice Department official who spearheaded abortion access efforts will leave in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says a top Justice Department official who spearheaded its legal work on access to abortion as part of a broad set of responsibilities will leave her post in February. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta is the third-highest ranking official at the department. Garland said Thursday she has played key roles in efforts to address violent crime and gun violence. She previously served as the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division between stints leading a civil rights group and working at the American Civil Liberties Union.

