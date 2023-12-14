76ers’ Daryl Morey mixes basketball with shot at Broadway in absurdist musical ‘Small Ball’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey is the executive producer of a basketball-themed musical called “Small Ball.” Morey grew up considering a career in musical theater. He came up with an idea about a small team with big basketball dreams set on the fictional Lilliput island out of “Gulliver’s Travels.” The players named Bird and Magic are 6-inch Lilliputians, rather than giants in NBA history. The musical ran this week at a Philadelphia theater. It made previous stops in Houston and Denver.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.