Skip to Content
AP-National

76ers’ Daryl Morey mixes basketball with shot at Broadway in absurdist musical ‘Small Ball’

By
Published 9:41 AM

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey is the executive producer of a basketball-themed musical called “Small Ball.” Morey grew up considering a career in musical theater. He came up with an idea about a small team with big basketball dreams set on the fictional Lilliput island out of “Gulliver’s Travels.” The players named Bird and Magic are 6-inch Lilliputians, rather than giants in NBA history. The musical ran this week at a Philadelphia theater. It made previous stops in Houston and Denver.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content