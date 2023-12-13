Youngkin: Virginia has ‘understanding’ with parent company about moving Washington’s NBA, NHL teams

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he has reached a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams out of D.C. to northern Virginia. Youngkin shared details ahead of Wednesday’s news conference with The Associated Press. Plans call for a $2 billion sports and entertainment complex in Alexandria, just across the Potomac from the nation’s capital. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis praised the proposal in a statement that stopped short of explicitly saying the teams would leave D.C. District officials made public an 11th-hour counterproposal aimed at keeping the teams Tuesday night.

By SARAH RANKIN and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

