Washington state college student dies and two others are sickened in apparent carbon monoxide leak

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have brought in outside experts to find the source of carbon monoxide believed to have killed one student and sickened two others at a college in Washington state. Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis says experts from the forensic engineering firm were at The Evergreen State College housing unit on Wednesday to conduct their analysis. A student residence manager called campus police Monday evening to report being unable to contact the students inside a modular home. In addition to the student who died and two others who were hospitalized, an Evergreen police officer who broke down the door to help reach those inside was hospitalized overnight.

