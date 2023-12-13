Turkish referee leaves hospital after attack by club president that halted all matches

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top Turkish referee has been discharged from a hospital days after he was punched by the president of a top-flight soccer club. The attack resulted in the Turkish Football Federation suspending all league games. Referee Halit Umut Meler was attacked by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca on Monday. Fans who invaded the pitch after the 1-1 draw against Rizespor also kicked Meler. Koca and two other people have been placed under pretrial detention and are facing charges of causing injury to a public official. The club president quit the position and offered an apology late on Tuesday.

