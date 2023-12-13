Swedish authorities broaden their investigation into a construction elevator crash that killed 5

A Swedish prosecutor says a preliminary investigation into the crash of a construction site elevator that killed five people has been expanded to include two more possible workplace violations. The elevator mounted on the outside of a unfinished building plummeted 20 meters (66 feet) to the ground in a Stockholm suburb on Monday. The cause has not been determined yet. The senior prosecutor in charge of the case said in a statement on Wednesday that the scope of the preliminary investigation was broadened with information about “two people (who) avoided going with the elevator” that ultimately crashed. The prosecutor declined to give further details.

