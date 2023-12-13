Suicide attacker used 264 pounds of explosives to target police station in Pakistan, killing 23

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say the suicide bomber who rammed his car into a police station’s main gate in Pakistan’s northwest used about 264 pounds of explosives. The attack — one of the deadliest in months — killed 23 officers and wounded 32 others on Tuesday. The assault — which also included five other militants opening fire before officers gunned them down — targeted Daraban police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan group — believed to be an offshoot of the TTP — claimed responsibility for the attack. The head of the bomb disposal unit told The Associated Press the explosives were fitted in the suicide attacker’s vehicle.

