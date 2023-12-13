Senate passes defense policy bill with 5.2% pay raise for troops, the biggest boost in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a defense policy bill that authorizes the biggest pay bump for troops in more than two decades. But the bill also leaves out some of the policy priorities that social conservatives were clamoring for, making for an unusually divisive debate over what is traditionally a strongly bipartisan effort. The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday by a vote of 87-13. It now heads to the House, where opponents have been more vocal about their concerns. Most notably, the bill will not include GOP-led efforts blocking the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy and restricting gender-affirming health care for transgender service members and dependents.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.