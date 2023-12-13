New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is sworn in with his government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been sworn in by the president in a ceremony where each of his ministers was also taking the oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government on Wednesday morning marks the final step in a transition of power that has taken place this week. It marks the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice. The government change follows a national election on Oct. 15 that was won by a group of parties that ran on separate tickets vowing to work together under Tusk’s leadership to restore democratic norms eroded in recent years.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.