New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is sworn in with his government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been sworn in by the president in a ceremony where each of his ministers was also taking the oath of office. The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government on Wednesday morning marks the final step in a transition of power that has taken place this week. It marks the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice. The government change follows a national election on Oct. 15 that was won by a group of parties that ran on separate tickets vowing to work together under Tusk’s leadership to restore democratic norms eroded in recent years.

