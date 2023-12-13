Lawsuit alleges ex-Harvard Medical School professor used own sperm to secretly impregnate patient

BOSTON (AP) — A former professor at Harvard Medical School and founder of one of the nation’s largest fertility clinics is being accused in a lawsuit of secretly impregnating a patient in 1980 after promising the sperm would come from an anonymous donor. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Boston on Wednesday. Sarah Depoian says she and her husband first went to Dr. Merle Berger in 1979 to discuss an intrauterine insemination. The artificial insemination that Berger performed resulted in the birth of her daughter in 1981. The daughter says she discovered Berger was her biological father after using a home DNA test. A lawyer for Berger says the allegations have no legal or factual merit.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.