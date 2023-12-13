Indhu Rubasingham named as first woman to lead Britain’s National Theatre

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s National Theatre announced that Indhu Rubasingham will be the next artistic director of the United Kingdon’s pre-eminent public stage company. Rubasingham will be the first woman and first person of color to lead the National. She currently runs the small but influential Kiln Theatre in north London. She will join as director-designate in the spring of 2024 and take over in early 2025 from Rufus Norris. Rubasingham said it was “a huge honor” to lead a venue that “has played an important part in my life.” She has directed several shows at the National, including the critically acclaimed Indian play “The Father and the Assassin.”

