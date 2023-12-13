Georgia election worker tearfully describes fleeing her home after Giuliani’s false claims of fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Georgia election worker suing Rudy Giuliani over false claims he spread about her and her daughter in 2020 has described fleeing her home after she endured racist threats and strangers banging on her door. Ruby Freeman took the witness stand on the third day of the trial that will determine how much Rudy Giuliani will have to pay Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, for false claims he made about them after the 2020 election. An expert testified Wednesday that Giuliani’s defamatory statements were viewed up to 56 million times by people who were sympathetic to them.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.