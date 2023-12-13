Funeral and procession honors North Dakota sheriff’s deputy killed in crash involving senator’s son

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Funeral services will be held Wednesday for a North Dakota sheriff’s deputy killed in a crash involving a U.S. senator’s adult son, who was having a mental health crisis. Deputy Paul Martin was 53 years old and leaves behind a wife, three children and four grandchildren. He was an 18-year veteran of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked with a K-9 partner and began his career in law enforcement in the Army as a military police K-9 officer. A procession of local emergency responders will honor Martin in the town of Beulah following a funeral at the high school. His loss has shaken the community, where even people he arrested praised him.

