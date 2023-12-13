Father of July 4th Illinois parade shooting suspect released early from jail for good behavior

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The father of the suspect in a deadly 2022 Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago has been released early from jail after serving part of a 60-day sentence for sponsoring a firearm application for his son. Authorities say Robert Crimo Jr. was released Wednesday for good behavior. Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty last month to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. Three years before the attack in Highland Park, Crimo Jr. had signed off on the gun license application even though just months earlier, a relative reported to police that Robert Crimo III had threatened to “kill everyone.” Crimo III faces 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

