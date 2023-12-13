Execution date set for Missouri man who killed his cousin and her husband in 2006
By JIM SALTER
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set an April execution date for Brian Dorsey, a central Missouri man convicted of killing his cousin and her husband in 2006. The execution is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 9 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The date was set on Wednesday. It would be the first in 2024 in Missouri. Four of the 24 executions in the U.S. this year were in Missouri. Dorsey, formerly of Jefferson City, was convicted of killing his cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben, on Dec. 23, 2006, at their home near New Bloomfield. The Missouri Supreme Court has twice upheld the death sentence.