Costa Rican president expresses full support for Guatemala’s President-elect Bernardo Arévalo

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves on Wednesday welcomed Guatemala’s President-elect Bernardo Arévalo and offered his country’s full support as the elected leader continues to face legal challenges from prosecutors who attempt to derail his inauguration. Arévalo personally invited Chaves Wednesday to his swearing in scheduled for Jan. 14. Guatemalan prosecutors continue to pursue criminal cases against Arévalo’s Seed Movement party and have asked a court to strip Arévalo of his immunity so that he can be investigated for allegedly sending messages of support on social media to protesters who took control of a public university last year.

