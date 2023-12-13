BP denies ex-CEO Looney a $41 million payout, saying he misled the firm over work relationships

LONDON (AP) — BP says its former chief executive has been denied a payout of 32.4 million pounds, or $41 million, after he was found to have misled the company over his past relationships with colleagues. Bernard Looney resigned in September after acknowledging he had not been “fully transparent” in his disclosures about his work relationships. BP says Looney “knowingly misled the board” and that it “amounts to serious misconduct.” The firm said some payments already given to Looney, including 50% of the cash bonus paid for the 2022 financial year, will be “clawed back.”

