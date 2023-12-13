As Pacific Northwest fentanyl crisis surges, officials grapple with how to curb it
By CLAIRE RUSH and HALLIE GOLDEN
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Oregon and Washington authorities say they are making the war on fentanyl a top priority. The focus comes as the Pacific Northwest battles the fentanyl crisis in schools, jails and on city streets. The region is struggling with an increase in synthetic opioid overdose deaths and visible public drug use in Portland and Seattle. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee wants lawmakers to approve $64 million in additional funding to expand opioid use prevention and treatment programs. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has proposed declaring a fentanyl emergency in Portland. Oregon lawmakers created a new committee on addiction to tackle the issue.