AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Reneé Rapp has always known what she wants — and isn’t afraid to say no

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For a 23-year-old, Reneé Rapp has had a lot of practice telling powerful people no. Her first time came at 19, when Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels offered her one of the lead roles in the national touring production of the “Mean Girls” musical. More recently, it was turning down the third season of Mindy Kaling’s “Sex Lives of College Girls.” Her dream all along has been to become a pop star, and with, the release of her debut album “Snow Angel” this year, she’s realized that. Rapp is one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2023.

