A leader of Taiwan’s Nationalist Party visits China as the island’s presidential election looms

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A leader of Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party is visiting rival China less than one month before the self-governing island republic holds elections for president and the legislature. In a news release Thursday, the party said vice chair Andrew Hsia and his delegation departed for China on Wednesday at the invitation of Taiwanese businesspeople. The visit is meant to maintain contacts and contribute to “peace, stability and prosperity between the two sides.” Though the party said the invitation was accepted in October, the visit comes at a sensitive time as the Nationalists seek to regain the presidency and legislature from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which has been shunned by China for its pro-independence stance.

