A judge may rule on Wyoming’s abortion laws, including the first explicit US ban on abortion pills
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge is set to decide whether to strike down, affirm or hold a trial over Wyoming’s abortion bans. That includes the state’s first-in-the-nation explicit ban on abortion pills. A hearing in a lawsuit challenging the laws is set for Thursday afternoon before Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens. Any decision on the bans is likely to be appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Both sides have asked Owens to issue a ruling without holding a bench trial that’s set for April 15. The bans are on hold under previous orders. One bans abortion except to protect to a pregnant woman’s life or in cases involving rape and incest.