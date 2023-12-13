2 snowmachine riders found dead after search in western Alaska

NOME, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say two snowmachine riders in western Alaska were found dead a day after they were reported overdue and a storm hampered search efforts. Alaska State Troopers identified the riders as Charlene Habros and Dustin Gologergen, both of Nome. Troopers, the Alaska National Guard and Nome search and rescue were working to recover the bodies Wednesday. Troopers received a report Monday morning that the two were traveling from Teller to Nome — about 70 miles away — and were overdue. Troopers say a search team Tuesday afternoon finally was able to reach the site and found the two.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.