US Asians and Pacific Islanders view democracy with concern, AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll shows
By MATT BROWN and LINLEY SANDERS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 7 in 10 Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and only about 1 in 10 believe democracy is working extremely or very well. That’s according to a new poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About half of the group say they disapprove of President Joe Biden. The poll is part of a series designed to reflect the views of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. It finds that the dour views among Asian Americans are broadly in line with the perspectives of the general public.