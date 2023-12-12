Thousands gather to honor Mexico’s Virgin of Guadalupe on anniversary of 1531 apparition

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of people sang the traditional Mexican birthday song “Las mañanitas” at Mexico City’s Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe to honor the virgin on the 492th anniversary of her apparition in 1531. Authorities estimate that over five million faithful visited the Basilica during the days leading up to Tuesday’s annual celebration of the country’s patroness. Many had walked from distant villages, others had ridden bicycles or buses to reach the Basilica’s enormous patio, where a sea of tents held pilgrims who had slept overnight to greet the virgin in the morning.

