Spain seizes 11 tons of cocaine in shipping containers. Most of the drugs found among frozen tuna

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say that they have confiscated 11 tons of cocaine and arrested 20 people in two different operations against the smuggling of the illegal drugs inside shipping containers. Police said Tuesday that the 7,500 kilograms of cocaine grabbed by agents in the northwestern city of Vigo were hidden between pieces of frozen tuna. Investigators believe that the criminal organization was using a frozen seafood company as a front to bring the drugs from South America. A separate sting by police in the Mediterranean city of Valencia led to the seizure of 3,400 kilograms of cocaine found in false bottoms of shipping containers in the eastern city’s port.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.