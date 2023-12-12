Son of jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai lobbies UK foreign secretary for his release

LONDON (AP) — The son of jailed Hong Kong media mogul and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai will meet with Britain’s foreign secretary on Tuesday to lobby for the U.K.’s help in securing his release from prison. Lai faces a long-delayed trial next week over charges he violated sweeping national security laws that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong after anti-government protests. The 76-year-old British citizen has been in detention since 2020 over other offenses. He faces life in prison if convicted of the national security charges. His son hopes the meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will add to international pressure on Hong Kong’s government.

