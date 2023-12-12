Singer Zahara, South Africa’s Afro-soul sensation and beloved ‘Country Girl,’ dies aged 36

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African singer Zahara, who rose from an impoverished rural background with no musical training to find rapid fame with multi-platinum selling albums, has died. She was 36. Her family said Zahara, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, died Monday. The family did not give a cause of death. They said last month that Zahara had been admitted to a hospital with an undisclosed issue and had asked for privacy. Zahara’s debut 2011 album “Loliwe,” or “The Train,” became South Africa’s second-fastest selling album after the 1997 record “Memeza” by Brenda Fassie, an icon of South African music.

