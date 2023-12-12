Polish far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candle in parliament

A far-right lawmaker in the Polish parliament has used a fire extinguisher to extinguish a candle on a menorah that was lit for Hannukah in the parliament building. The speaker of the parliament, Szymon Holownia, denounced the incident carried out by Grzegorz Braun, and said there would be no tolerance for antisemitic and xenophobic behavior in the Sejm, the Polish parliament. Braun in the past has falsely claimed that there is a plot to turn Poland into a “Jewish state.” TVN24 showed footage of Braun with a red fire extinguisher putting out the fire and causing smoke or haze to fill the area. The parliamentary proceedings were suspended.

