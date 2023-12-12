Poland’s newly elected prime minister is to present his government and face a confidence vote

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s newly elected prime minister, Donald Tusk, is set to deliver his inaugural speech to parliament and present a Cabinet that will then face a confidence vote. Tusk, a centrist leader who was previously prime minister from 2007-2014, returns as the head of a broad alliance that spans the ideological spectrum from left-wing via his own centrist Civic Platform party to more conservative parties. He was elected by parliament on Monday. The challenges he faces include restoring democratic standards in his country, working for the release of European Union funding frozen due to democratic backsliding by his predecessors and facing the implications of a war just across Poland’s eastern border in Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.