Maná drummer Alex González shares big plans for 2024, including playing London for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — During a career than spans over four decades, Grammy-winning Mexican rockers Maná have toured the world, yet has never played London. That changes next July when the foursome plays the OVO Arena Wembley, and drummer Alex González says the band is “freaking out” about it,“ calling it “always a dream.” Started in 1982, the Mexican rock quartet has been compared to The Police, and Gonzalez says they’re big fans of Sting and Co. The band has not added much new music since their last studio album, “Cama Incendiada” in 2015, but that will change when they get back into the studio late next year.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.