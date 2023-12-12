Kwamé Ryan to become music director of Charlotte Symphony in 2024-25

Kwamé Ryan was hired as music director of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina and given a four-year contract to start with the 2024-25 season. The 53-year-old succeeds Christopher Warren-Green, who stepped down after the 2021-22 season, his 12th as music director. Ryan serve as music director designate for the remainder of this season and then will devote 10-to-12 weeks per season to the orchestra. Born in Toronto to parents from Trinidad and Tobago, Ryan decided to become a musician after seeing “Star Wars” in 1977 and hearing John Williams’ score.

