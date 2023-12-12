Judge rejects delay of ruling backing North Dakota tribes’ effort to change legislative boundaries

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion to stay his decision in a redistricting lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes who alleged North Dakota’s 2021 redistricting map violated the Voting Rights Act. U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte ruled last month that the map diluted the strength of Native American voters of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe. He gave Republican Secretary of State Michael Howe and the Republican-controlled Legislature until Dec. 22 to “adopt a plan to remedy to violation.” Howe said he plans to appeal the decision, citing an appellate court ruling days after Welte’s Nov. 17 ruling.

