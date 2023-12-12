House panel urges tougher trade rules for China, raising chance of more tariffs if Congress agrees

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special House committee focused on China is calling for altering the way the U.S. treats Chinese-made goods, possibly subjecting them to higher tariffs and risking increased economic tensions between the two economic superpowers. The bipartisan recommendation shows many lawmakers’ willingness to build on the tariffs enacted during the Trump presidency even as they acknowledge the prospects for retaliation that would harm many farmers, ranchers and U.S. exporters. The recommendation comes after several months of fact-finding by the committee. Now, the committee is moving to the action stage by making recommendations that members hope will be passed by Congress before next year’s elections.

